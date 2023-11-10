KU extends online admission form submission date

The University of Karachi's Silver Jubilee gate. — APP/File

In-charge Karachi University Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Wednesday that the varsity has extended the last date of submission of online admission forms for the morning programme 2024 till November 13.

In a statement, she mentioned that the university has announced the entry test-based online admissions for the academic year 2024 for the morning session in BS, BEd (H), and BE, programmes as well as in Doctor of Physical Therapy, Department of Visual Studies, and Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening program).

She advised students to visit the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk) to access information regarding admissions including eligibility requirements, online admission form, prospectus, and admission-related guidelines.

Dr Akhtar also mentioned that applicants should fill in and submit their admission forms along with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal.