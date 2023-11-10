Karachi University students to get US scholarships

UKAHA to fund scholarships for students from eight different departments. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The University of Karachi and the University of Karachi Alumni Association, Houston, Texas (UKAHA) in the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide need-based scholarships to students in the US.

Under the programme, a financial grant will be provided for a period of two months to students of international relations, economics, psychology, mass communication, chemistry, statistics, mathematics, and computer science departments.

The initiative titled "UKAHA Academic Achievement Award” was inked between UoK Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and UKAHA Houston President Muhammad Azam Akhtar.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor praised the alumni body's role in assisting students and its commitment to their alma mater.

“Our students have good potential and that is why they are making a name around the globe, and they never forget their university and are always available to help the students studying in different departments,” he said.



It is to be noted that the UKAHA — owing to inflation and increased living costs — has increased the annual financial grant to Rs one million from the previous Rs500,000 under the 2019 agreement.

Expressing his views on the occasion, UKAHA Houston President Akhtar credited the varsity and its faculty for playing an instrumental role in their success and reassured the alumni body's support to the students in the future as well.