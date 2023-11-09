Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar speaks during the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation Summit on November 9, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — X/@PakPMO

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday said Pakistan seeks to work closely with the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member states towards the shared goal towards building a peaceful, prosperous and interconnected Afghanistan.

His statement came during the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he was delivering his speech before the representatives of the participating member countries.

PM Kakar acknowledged Afghanistan's critical role in regional connectivity.



"Connectivity projects CASA-1000, Trans-Afghan railway, Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) and others are not merely economic projects, they are also strategic investments in our shared future," he said.

Therefore, the premier added, Pakistan looks forward to working with other ECO states for a peaceful, prosperous and interconnected Afghanistan.

Highlighting a major development in the investment landscape of Pakistan, the premier said: "The government has established a Special Investment Facilitation Council that will serve as a single window platform for multi-domain cooperation in five key sections including agriculture, defence production, information technology, energy and mining."

He said that all state institutions involved in trade and investment are brought together under the SIFC umbrella.

"This body has the mandate to give directions to any government institutions and ensure policy continuation and execution," Kakar said, addressing the summit attendees.

He emphasised that there are vast opportunities for investment in various sectors in Pakistan

The ECO region, the prime minister said, is blessed with natural resources, geographical contiguity, enterprising people and cultural heritage that is conserved as a basis to expand trade and economic integration in this area.

"Nevertheless, despite our enormous potential and infinite resources, we have a share of only 2% in global trade and 8% in intra-regional trade," he said.

He maintained that development in the region is possible only through commercial activities in the region and trade corridors between ECO countries will play an important role.

"There is a need for more border and trade corridors in the ECO region," he said.

'Bombardment of Gaza by Israel deplorable'



The premier strongly condemned the war imposed on Palestinians in Gaza, demanding it must be stopped immediately.

He said the elimination of children in history dates back to when pharaohs on the advent of Moses' birth killed children.

"And now, unfortunately, the people who claim to be the followers of Moses are following the path of pharaohs. Pakistan strongly condemns this. We should, immediately, rally behind and stop the cessation of violence and encourage to have this humanitarian corridor, so the unfortunate, defenceless people of Palestine can be helped," he asserted.

Condemning Israel for its atrocities on the residents of Gaza, PM Kakar said: "The incessant and lethal bombardments of Gaza by the Israeli forces is a deplorable act, which calls for international condemnation. This issue needs to be addressed in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions."

The prime minister urged all the ECO member states to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, support the call for the provision of humanitarian assistance and rally efforts to hold Israel to account.

He also spoke about the plight of Kashmiris residing in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations," the premier stated.

