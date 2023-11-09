Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori speaks during the Sindh Premier League event in London on November 8, 2023. — X/@spl20official

LONDON: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has called for severe punishment for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his role in orchestrating and executing the May 9 riots in which his party's workers and supporters targeted the country's military installations across different cities.

Speaking during a presser at the Pakistan High Commission in London, United Kingdom, the governor insisted that the PTI chief should have faced immediate repercussions within a week of the May 9 attacks, as it could have set a precedent for other miscreants.

Tessori maintained that those responsible for the May 9 riots should have faced public punishment, different from the conventional legal processes, whether civilian or military courts.

"I believe that those involved in the May 9 attacks should not have been processed through the courts, they should have been publicly sentenced. Those put in jail should have been sentenced a long time ago for their attacks on Pakistan army installations, for attacking the corp commander's house, for attacking the [General Headquarters] GHQ, for attacking the Pakistan Army physically and for the vandalism. What they did were acts of terrorism.



“Nobody anywhere is allowed to attack even a police station. Protests happen all over the world but terrorism and vandalism are not allowed in the civilised world. It shouldn’t be like this where you get involved in acts of terror and then the cases go on in courts for years without any punishment for anyone. Our patriotism demands it," he said.

Tessori reiterated that it must not be forgotten that the May 9 episode has brought shame to Pakistan all over the world, as the attackers didn’t care for the martyrs and their families as well, and those involved in such acts disrespected the defenders of the country in the worst manner.

Sindh governor stated that General Asim Munir, the country's army chief, deserves credit for controlling dollar rates by taking action against smugglers and illegal trade activities.

Speaking about the repatriation of "illegal migrants" in the country, Tessori said the initiative to send back all illegal Afghans to Afghanistan was required because Pakistan was a victim of terrorism and illegal elements were involved in it.

The governor welcomed the alliance between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and hoped it would help stabilise Pakistan. He said Pakistan needs a stable system and all parties must work together for the country's betterment.

Commenting about the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, Tessori said that he had a lengthy meeting with the senior politician before his return to Pakistan and found him worried about the country's future and state of affairs. The governor said he regularly speaks to Shehbaz Sharif.

"Nawaz Sharif talked about when he was ousted in 2017. I publicly praised the good things he said and did. Allah has given him another opportunity and he is back in Pakistan and has every right to do what he wants to do for the betterment of Pakistan," the Sindh governor said.

Tessori was in London to launch the Sindh Premier League (SPL) to highlight the talent and culture of the province by introducing its youth to the global stage as the league is aimed at bringing Sindh into focus in a unique style.

The Sindh governor was accompanied by a delegation of the SPL management and franchise owners of the league including Chairman Aslam Malik, Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Shahzad Akhtar and President Arif Malik.

SPL's franchise owners including team Benazirabad owner Ghulam Hussain Shahid, Hyderabad Bahadurs owner Jahanzeb Alam, Karachi Gladiators owner Irfan Wahid, Larkana Challengers owner Aamir Siddiqui and other representatives of Sukkur Patriots and Khairpur Royals also attended the event. Lord Qurban Hussain and Lord Wajid Khan also attended and spoke at the event.

"The purpose of Sindh Premier League is to introduce the young cricketers of Sindh to the world level and to provide them with opportunities to play with local and foreign players and also to train them from international cricket academies," Tessori said, speaking at the event.

He expressed gratitude to London's business community and other dignitaries from other walks of life who participated in the event and expressed their interest in the game of cricket and the underprivileged people of Sindh.