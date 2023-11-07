All set for holding 'fair election' on Feb 8, CEC tells interim PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Tuesday assured caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to hold "free, fair and transparent" general elections in the country on February 8.



As the elections inches closer, CEC Raja called on PM Kakar at the PM House and briefed him about the ECP's preparations for the upcoming general elections in the country.

During the meeting, PM Kakar reaffirmed that the interim government would extend all possible cooperation and ensure the provision of all necessary resources to the ECP for holding free, fair, and transparent polls in the country.

PM Kakar assured the CEC of his government’s all-out support in the provision of funds and security for the elections.

The chief election commissioner also invited the caretaker prime minister to visit ECP to review the measures regarding the conduct of general elections. The CEC apprised the premier that lists of polling stations and polling staff have been prepared.

He further said the process of updating electoral lists is in the final phases and they will soon be dispatched to all respective districts.

General elections on February 8

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered the government to ensure the conduct of general elections on February 8, a day after President Arif Alvi and CEC Raja unanimously agreed on the aforementioned date during a meeting held at the President's House.

The court's orders came during the hearing of multiple pleas seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Isa and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

The court, in its order, mentioned that the notification of the general election date has also been issued by the ECP, stating that no party has any objection to holding elections on February 8.

CJP Isa asked everyone in the courtroom as well as the Attorney-General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, if they had any objection to the election date, but all replied in the negative.

"After all the requirements are fulfilled, the Election Commission should announce the election schedule," CJP Isa said.

The chief justice said: "Elections will definitely be held on February 8, God willing."