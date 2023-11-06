Sheikh Rashid granted interim bail in May 9 violence case

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (centre) poses for a group photo with his lawyers and supporters. — X/ @ShkhRasheed

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and close aide of deposed prime minister Imran Khan, was granted interim bail by an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Monday in a case pertaining to the violent incidents of May 9.

The former interior minister was granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in a case registered with the Waris Khan Police Station in Rawalpindi.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after deposed prime minister Imran's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

Resurfacing after a month-long disappearance on October 20, the close aide Khan, however, sought pardon for "commoners" involved in the May 9 incidents.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Rashid appeared before the court accompanied by his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan. During the course of proceedings, Rashid’s counsel argued that his client had nothing to do with the events of May 9, adding that there was no evidence showing his client’s involvement in the violent protests.

At this, the court approved his interim bail and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Meanwhile, ATC judge Justice Malik Ejaz Asif asked: “Sheikh sahib! You are looking weak. Is your health okay?”

“I lost 31kg weight during a 40-day chilla [isolation],” replied the former interior minister.

The court also granted bail to his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique in the May 9 violence case till November 8.