Riyadh offers 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students to study in its top 25 universities.

According to a notification issued by the Embassy of Riyadh, the scholarships were offered to Pakistani students for diploma, bachelor, master and PhD in the 25 prominent universities of the kingdom.

“Previously the number of scholarships was 600, which has now been increased to 700” the statement added. The students residing in Pakistan and legal residents in the Kingdom can apply for these scholarships through the university’s unified online website.

It is pertinent to mention here that 75% of students will be awarded scholarships from Pakistan, whereas 25% of scholarships will be given to Pakistani students residing in the kingdom.

The Higher Education Commission has asked all principals, and educational heads to announce and disseminate the scholarship details among senior students (XI-XII/O-A Level) of their respective schools.