Nawaz Sharif tells PML-N leadership to gear up for elections

The election campaign of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has entered a new phase as party supremo Nawaz Sharif directed the top leadership to start preparing for the elections — set to take place on February 8, 2024.



The three-time prime minister conducted a meeting at the PML-N's central secretariat in Lahore where he was welcomed by party president Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N Election Cell Chairman Senator Ishaq Dar and Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb also attended the meeting.



The PML-N's election campaign has entered a new phase as Nawaz starts his meetings with party members, said the party on its official X account, formerly Twitter.

In the meeting, the members also discussed the future political activities of the party and the current political situation in the country.

Speaking to the leaders, Nawaz said that they will start the journey to development from where it was left off.

This was the first meeting of the PML-N supremo at the central secretariat after his return to Pakistan. He arrived in the country on October 21 after four years of self-exile in London.

Following the meeting, Asif while speaking during a press conference said that Nawaz Sharif will contest in the upcoming elections.

The former defence minister also addressed the concerns raised by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) about the level playing field.

"Everyone has a level playing field, there is no unfairness," he said.

As the time of general elections drew nearer, the rift between the former allies grew with the PPP persistently voicing concerns regarding the absence of equal opportunities to prove itself ahead of the polls.

The Supreme Court has ordered the government to ensure the conduct of general elections on February 8. The orders during the hearing of multiple pleas seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

The court, in its order, mentioned that the notification of the general election date has also been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stating that no party has any objection to holding elections on February 8.



