Inside Charles' ‘extraordinary’ bond with '90s actress during Diana marriage

King Charles was infamously besotted with Barbra Streisand back in the ‘90s.

The Funny Girl alum detailed her “extraordinary” friendship with then-Prince Charles in her upcoming memoir, My Name is Barbra.

The twosome first met when Charles traveled from San Diego to Los Angeles to see Streisand, while he was on duty with the Royal Navy in San Diego in 1974.

“The fact is, both Prince Charles and I are shy, but somehow we still managed to connect, because that proved to be the beginning of an unexpected friendship,” the multi-hyphenate star wrote.

The King allegedly even had a pin-up of The Way We Were singer during his time as a youngster at Cambridge University, and described her as “devastatingly attractive”.

Streisand wrote that she was glad to have been unaware about it as it would have made her self-conscious when they first met.

Fate united the two again when the songstress performed at Wembley Arena in 1994, with the monarch watching from the Royal Box.

At one point in her performance, she quipped to the audience: “Who knows? If I had been nicer to him, I could have been the first real Jewish princess!”

Charles and Barbra continued to enjoy secret rendezvous in months following the performance, and bonded over their shared interest in “gardens and organic food and the health of the planet,” the latter revealed in her memoir.