Kim Kardashian extends warm birthday wishes to ‘Horse Girl’ Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian shared unseen throwback photos of herself with Kendall Jenner on the occasion of the model's 28th birthday.



The founder of Skims took to her Instagram and extended her warm wishes to the birthday girl.

Alongside a carousal of adorable photos, Kim wrote, “Happy Birthday my beautiful Horse Girl KJ! @kendalljenner our road trips and our travels will always be my favorite memories together and I can’t wait to create even more!"

While showering praise on her little sister, Kim said that Kendall always brings the grounding energy for the people around her.

"You are such a light! I pray this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness," the reality TV star continued.

Moreover, Kendall expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her fans for all the lovely birthday wishes.

She wrote on X. formerly known as Twitter, "thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I love you all endlessly."