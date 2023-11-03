Pakistan-origin S. Javaid Anwar receives International Philanthropist Award

American citizen of Pakistani origin S. Javaid Anwar (centre) poses for a photo with former US president George W. Bush and others at the Presidential Reception of 25th Annual Jesse H. Jones Awards Luncheon. — Supplied

HOUSTON: US citizen of Pakistani origin S. Javaid Anwar was bestowed the “Outstanding International Philanthropist Award” by the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston, at their 25th Annual Jesse H. Jones Award Luncheon.



Former US president George W. Bush presented the award to Anwar at a special ceremony held at the Presidential Reception.

He was nominated for this prestigious recognition for his international impact, exceptional leadership, and outstanding contributions to Houston’s international spirit for over 25 years.

While announcing the award, World Affairs Council CEO Maryanne Maldonado paid huge tribute to Anwar.

In a statement the Council called Anwar, a testament to the relationship between diplomacy and philanthropy, he represents a life-long mission of dedication and service. In Texas, his contributions have touched on a variety of initiatives such as education, through his support of the University of Texas and serving as a board member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

After Hurricane Harvey, Anwar generously contributed to the Greater Houston community in its efforts to rebuild. Several of his philanthropic works speak about his ground-breaking efforts in improving the community.

Bush also praised Anwar’s generosity, which he demonstrates as an incredible example of citizenship and leadership, and said that’s why he has painted and featured him in his book “Out of Many, One”.