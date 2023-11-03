King Charle pulls out key event, delegates duties to another royal couple

King Charles III, who has recently concluded his historic four-day visit to Kenya, will miss out a key royal event this month due to his important trip to Dubai to attend COP28.

The 74-year-old will be unable to attend the Royal Variety Performance, scheduled to be held on November 30 at the Royal Albert Hall, as the Britain's King will not be in the country.

Prince William and Harry's father will fly to Dubai to attend the Opening Ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28 and deliver the first major climate speech of his reign.

The monarch will attend the environmental conference from November 30 to December 1, after the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Due to this crucial engagement in UAE, the King has delegated his duties to another royal couple.

The Royal Variety Performance is a television show held every year to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity (of which King Charles is life patron). Charles attended the charity show in 2016. Ever since then, the show was attended by Prince William and Princess Kate. In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the show variety show.

This year Charles has reportedly delegating the duties to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie. Cher, Hannah Waddingham and Lang Lang will take to the stage before the royal family.

Presenter Bradley Walsh will host the show 30 years after he first performed on the lineup as a budding comedian.

To share his excitement the presenter said: "I am so excited to be presenting this year’s show. It’s been 30 years this year since I first performed at The Royal Variety Performance, so what an absolute honour to be hosting. The line-up is incredible and I can’t wait for you all to see what I have in store."