Army chief visits Azerbaijan to enhance defence collaboration

COAS General Asim Munir and his delegation of Pakistani military officials seen in a meeting with Azerbaijan's leadership on November 1, 2023. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan called for enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.



The ISPR said that the visit is aimed at enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two countries.

On the trip, the army chief met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, defence minister, first deputy minister and chief of general staff and commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

The political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged the continued support of Pakistan and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their armed forces to a new level, the military's media wing said.

Earlier, COAS Gen Munir received a warm welcome and a Guard of Honour at the General Staff Headquarters. On the occasion, the army chief also laid a floral wreath at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

During his meetings with the Azerbaijan leaders, the army chief emphasised enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training. He also appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.