Crackdown on undocumented ‘aliens’ from November 2

Afghan refugees arrive in trucks and cars to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on October 31, 2023. — AFP

As the deadline for the voluntary return of illegal foreigners will expire on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the caretaker government has announced that the provincial and federal authorities will launch a major crackdown on "unregistered migrants" in phases starting from November 2.

In an interview on the state-run PTV on Tuesday, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the government would decide the border of deportation for these migrants.

He said that the authorities will strictly begin tracking and arresting foreigners staying in the country without registration or documents from November 2. The interior minister added that migrants will be sent to temporary centres where they will be provided with basic needs such as medical care and accommodation.

"All basic facilities will be provided at these centres to illegal foreign nationals," he reassured.

The decision to expel illegal immigrants came days after a deadly suicide blast in Balochistan’s Mastung, in which over 60 people lost their lives. In most of the recent terror incidents in Pakistan, Afghan nationals or soil was reportedly used.

According to a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), at least 271 militant attacks took place during the first half of 2023, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals. Terror activities in the country soared by 79% during the period.

Bugti further clarified that the expulsion of illegal foreign nationals will be carried out in phases, and people with no travel documents will be deported in the first phase.

He stated that all provincial governments would play an active part in the operation against illegal foreigners, adding that committees have been formed at the divisional and district levels.

The minister said that the government will decide the border of deportation for "undocumented migrants," adding that any migrants in Pakistan illegally should go back to their countries voluntarily to avoid mass arrest and forced deportation.

Responding to a question, Bugti said that Pakistan has generously hosted the world's largest protracted refugee population for over three decades, in line with Islamic values of hospitality and generosity.