Britney Spears appears to ‘shade’ Selena Gomez with new song

Britney Spears seemingly hinted at her plans to return to music following the success of her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me.

The Grammy-winning musician took to her Instagram on Sunday to share that she had written a new song called, Hate you to like me.

Spears wrote in the caption next to a screengrab from her old track, Overprotected, “I wrote a new song !!! Hate you to like me !!! No beef with anyone … just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way !!! It’s to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days.”

While the comments were turned off for the post, fans were quick to note on social media that alleged song title has similarity to Selena Gomez’s hit breakup anthem Lose You to Love Me.

“Is she shading Selena again?” one user tweeted.

Another fan wrote, “Britney Spears can’t enjoy her memoir and all the praise she’s getting… she just had to find a way to insult Selena somehow.”

The Gimme More singer, 41, has been previously accused of throwing shade at the Rare Beauty founder, 31, in October 2022, referencing Gomez’s 2016 speech in which she told young girls she “[didn’t want to see [their] bodies” on Instagram.

“They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!!” Spears said referencing Gomez’s Ice Cream music video with BLACKPINK.

“So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…”