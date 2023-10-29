Sindh announces date for re-conduct of MDCAT 2023

Students appearing for MCAT in order to get admission to various medical universities across the country. — PPI/File

The caretaker Sindh government on Sunday formally announced that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 — whose results were cancelled earlier this month — would be held afresh on November 19.

According to the Sindh Heath Department, MDCAT 2023 would be re-conducted through the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

The MDCAT-2023 will be held at the Karachi Expo Centre from 10:30am to 2pm on November 19.

All the candidates will have to go through a strict body search before entering the examination hall, a spokesperson for the Sindh health department said and warned against bringing mobile phones, calculators and other electronic devices.

In addition to this, the candidates’ parents and relatives will not be allowed to stay in or around the examination centre.

Earlier this month, Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir cancelled the results of MDCAT 2023. The decision was made in the light of an inquiry committee’s report that revealed that the September 10 paper was leaked four to five hours before the test began.

MDCAT cheating scandal

A total of 180,534 students from Pakistan appeared in the MDCAT 2023 exam held on September 10 earlier this month.

Dozens of students were arrested for reportedly cheating via Bluetooth devices during the MDCAT held at different national and foreign venues.

At least 10 aspirant doctors were arrested in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) and 43 candidates were taken into custody in Peshawar on the charges of cheating during the test for medical and dental colleges.

Surprisingly, all of the detainees were using Bluetooth for alleged cheating in tests. DI Khan police sources claimed that VIP passes were issued to the candidates. A hefty amount was received from each of the students for getting their papers solved, they added.