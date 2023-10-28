Pakistan’s first woman correspondent Shahida Kazi passes away

Veteran Pakistani journalist Shahida Kazi speaking during an interview in this still taken from an Arab News video.

Pakistan's first woman correspondent, veteran Pakistani journalist, and academic Shahida Kazi passed away at the age of 79 in Karachi.

She had been ailing and undergoing treatment at Karachi's Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital. Her funeral prayer will be offered following her last rites in Zuhr, after which the late journalist will be laid to rest at the KU graveyard.

Regarded as a role model and a trendsetter, Prof Kazi's death marked the end of an astounding journalistic era.

She was a well-celebrated newsperson who became one of the first female reporters of the print media by starting her career from Dawn in the 1960s, an epoch when journalism in Pakistan used to be a no-entry field for women.

The veteran journalist and teacher was born in 1944 to a progressive family and was also the first and only female student who completed masters in journalism from the newly established department of journalism at KU.

Kazi took her first job as a reporter at one of Pakistan's leading newspapers, Dawn, in 1966, embarking on a decades-long successful career in print and TV journalism.

Reporting for the paper for two years, she joined state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), where she reached the position of first-ever female news editor during her service for the next two decades.

Kazi also served as the chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication at her alma mater. In her own words, she had thoroughly enjoyed every phase of her career be it working as a journalist for media organisations or being part of a varsity’s faculty.

After her retirement as a professor, she continued teaching at different universities including Karachi's Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU). However, the Covid-19 pandemic put a brake on her profession.