Massive tumour removed from woman's body in successful surgery

KHANEWAL: A Pakistani consultant surgeon took out a massive tumour from a woman's body in a successful surgery at the Khanewal District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Friday.



Sources affiliated with the hospital said that the 15kg tumour was removed from the body of a 27-year-old woman Haseena Bibi during an operation performed by Dr Rashid Minhas.

They said that the patient is recovering fast and her family expressed great delight and gratitude towards the medic on this achievement.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tumour is a solid mass of tissue that forms when abnormal cells group together. Tumours can affect bones, skin, tissue, organs and glands. Many tumours are not cancer. But they still may need treatment.