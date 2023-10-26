People’s safety cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir poses for a group photo with participants of National Security Workshop – 25 at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2023. — ISPR

In the backdrop of ongoing voluntary repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has pledged that the "safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost".

Earlier this month, following a deadly suicide blast in Balochistan’s Mastung, in which more than 60 people lost their lives, the interim government had set November 1 as a deadline for the immigrants residing in the country unlawfully, warning that action will be taken against them after the time limit.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks while addressing the participants of National Security Workshop – 25 at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The participants were briefed about regional and internal security dynamics and the national security environment. Later the participants had an interactive session with the army chief.

“The armed forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces," COAS Gen Munir said, adding, "Success will be ours InshAllah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan.”

The army chief also emphasised that intelligentsia and civil society have a greater responsibility to ensure that "our people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan".

The military's media wing said that the forum was also apprised regarding a host of measures being taken to curb activities of illegal spectrum including smuggling, power theft, narcotics prevalence, border control measures, and repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan.

Gen Munir also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps, especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“The army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan. We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” he concluded.

The National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University participated by representatives from all segments of society.

National Security Workshop – 25 is being attended by 98 participants including parliamentarians, senior civil and armed forces officers and representatives of the civil society.

‘Plan finalised to expel illegal migrants’

Earlier in the day, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti reiterated that no compromise would be made on the decision to expel illegal immigrants, saying that a plan has been finalised in this regard as the November 1 deadline approaches.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the security czar said centres have been set up in various cities across the country to keep the illegal immigrants, while those leaving voluntarily will be helped to leave Pakistan.

"It is a challenging task," Bugti said, adding that Pakistan is determined to expel all illegal immigrants.

The illegal aliens, many of whom have lived in Pakistan for years, will not allowed to carry more than Rs50,000 while leaving the country, he added.

The minister also warned the local residents against giving shelter to illegal immigrants saying strict action will be taken against them.

Bugti said the authorities have conducted geo-fencing and gathered all information regarding illegal immigrants. “We know in which village and city the illegal immigrants are present.”

He also clarified that the crackdown is only against illegal immigrants and those willing to visit Pakistan with valid visas will be welcomed.

Separately, Balochistan caretaker Home Minister Zubair Jamali also confirmed the development that the plan for the repatriation of illegal immigrants has been finalised.

“As many as 14,000 migrants from Balochistan have returned to their homeland through Chaman [border],” he told the presser.

He said strict action would be taken against illegal residents after the November 1 deadline. “The federal and provincial institutions are on the same page to make the country peaceful.”

Earlier this month, Pakistan announced November 1 as the deadline for all illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan or face deportation and seizure of properties and businesses.

Bugti had warned on October 5 that the illegal immigrants had been given the deadline to leave Pakistan for their native countries or face deportation. "Their assets and businesses in Pakistan can be confiscated after the expiry of the deadline."

Illegal Afghan nationals were responsible for 14 of the 24 suicide bombings in the country this year, he said. “Safety and security of the people of Pakistan is the prime responsibility and foremost priority of the government.”

He said a drastic crackdown would be launched against the illegal immigrants, including Afghan nationals, who would be arrested and expelled to their native countries.

He said that at least 4.2 million Afghan people were living in Pakistan, of which not less than 3 million were living illegally without any legal documents.