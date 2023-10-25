President Alvi doesn't see polls in January

President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday that he does not see general elections taking place in January, but stressed the need for transparent polls whenever they are staged.



Political analysts have also raised concerns about a possible delay in the polls past January, with several noting that no political party seems in the "election mode", while others mentioned that politicos have also cautioned about the "harsh weather" during winters that could hamper the polling process.

During an interview with Geo News' Hamid Mir, President Alvi said: "I don't believe the elections [will take place in the last week of January]. I think that the supreme judiciary has taken notice of it and it will issue an apt order."

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced last month that it would hold polls in the last week of January 2024, but did not give an exact date — prompting fears of another delay.

The general elections were supposed to be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly in August. However, they were delayed after a fresh census was approved, warranting new delimitations.

Alvi, during the interview, also called for free and fair elections, saying that it is crucial for Pakistan's development. "...everyone is also calling for a level-playing field."

Ahead of the sought-after elections, he said that there is a need for the nation to become one. "Spirit of forgiveness builds nations," he added.

‘Imran Khan is still my leader’

Commenting on his party affiliation, Alvi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is his leader.

"I've found the PTI chairman to be honest in [his] financial dealings [...] he is a patriotic Pakistani," the president said while responding to a question regarding Khan's sentence in the Toshakhana case.

Khan was taken into custody after being sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case on August 5, 2023. Initially, he was kept in Attock jail but later he was moved to Adiala jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 29 suspended the sentence handed down to the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case but he remains behind bars due to his arrest in the cipher case.



Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with regard to prevalent economic turmoil, Alvi credited the coalition government for making Khan more popular.

The president, while taking a dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that the party is in search of a "new narrative".

The PML-N — via various public surveys — has been handed the narrative to work with the rest of the political stakeholders, he added.

'Nothing to do with reference against CJP Isa'

Responding to a question pertaining to the reference filed against now-CJP Qazi Faez Isa during the former PTI government, the president said: "I had nothing to do with the [presidential] reference."

Alvi also said that he merely forwarded the reference that he received from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"Then prime minister [Imran Khan] has already said that he [even] didn't want to send the reference [in the first place]."

Alvi also said: "My job is to forward the reference once I receive it."

"CJP Qazi Faez Isa is a respectable man [who] will ensure justice," the president said while praising the top judge for forming Supreme Court benches in a transparent manner.

PTI welcomes Alvi's remarks on free and fair polls

Reacting to the president's interview, the former ruling party welcomed Alvi's remarks terming them as a comprehensive overview of the current political and economic turmoil in the country.

"We welcome the president's remarks on transparent elections in relation to the overwhelming significance of the public mandate," a statement issued by the PTI said.

Free and fair elections are the key to the preservation and continuance of democracy in the country, it added.

The statement also reiterated the demand for a "level-playing field" for all political stakeholders with regard to election campaigns and media coverage.

The party also appreciated Dr Alvi's remarks of finding Khan a "patriotic" and an "honest man", terming it as proof of vindication for the former prime minister — who was removed from power via a no-confidence motion in April last year.

More to follow...