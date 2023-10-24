Imran Khan not to hit out at ECP in future, assures lawyer

PTI Chairman Imran Khan entering a courtroom in this undated picture. — AFP/File

Assuring the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would not hit out at the electoral watchdog, his counsel Shoaib Shaheen — in his personal capacity — on Tuesday urged the body to drop the contempt case against the deposed prime minister.



The PTI chief, removed from office via a no-confidence vote in April last year, is accused of allegedly using intemperate and contemptuous language against the commission and chief election commissioner during his media interactions on various occasions.

Last week, the election commission issued production orders for jailed Imran in cases of contempt of the commission, with a charge sheet set to be filed against him on October 24 (today). The police and relevant authorities were ordered to make necessary arrangements for producing the PTI chief.

The Ministry of Interior and the Islamabad police, however, apprised the ECP that presenting Khan before the body would be a "security risk", well-placed sources said Monday.

The PTI chief is currently incarcerated at Adiala jail and being tried under the Official Secrets Act. A special court is conducting the trial within the jail premises due to security threats.

A four-member bench, headed by ECP Member Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani, today resumed the hearing in connection with the contempt cases against the PTI chairman.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Additional IG Operations Punjab Dr Asad apprised the court that currently, Imran was in Adiala Jail which is located in a densely populated, “where there are security concerns and Imran Khan's life is also in danger”.

In view of the situation, the AIG said that it was not possible to produce the PTI chairman before the commission.

On his part, ECP Secretary Umar Hameed backed the AIG’s remarks and said: “A similar letter has been received from the interior ministry and police.”

Citing an interior ministry report, the secretary said that there were threat alerts about Imran and the Rawalpindi jail.

He suggested that the ECP bench should conduct the hearing in Adiala jail. “In view of the security concerns to the ECP, the body can seek paramilitary force from the interior ministry,” the official added.

At this, Imran's counsel pleaded with the bench to drop the contempt case against the former premier and assured the tribunal that his client with not target the electoral watchdog in the future.

Responding to him, a member of the commission asked the lawyer to submit a written apology from his client in this regard.

Imran's counsel apprised the court that he would talk to his client in this regard and pleaded with the bench to fix the case hearing after the upcoming elections.

Expressing its annoyance over the proposal about the case hearing in Adiala jail, the ECP tribunal summoned the interior ministry secretary and adjourned the hearing till November 13.