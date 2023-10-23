Nawaz approaches IHC to restore appeals in corruption cases

This handout picture taken and released on October 21, 2023, by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) shows former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (L) providing biometric verification after his arrival at the Islamabad airport. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Petitions were filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to restore the appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez filed the petitions in the IHC, requesting the court to hear the appeals on merit as earlier they were discarded for non-compliance when the PML-N supremo did not return from London after he was granted permission by the court in November 2019 to go abroad for medical treatment.

In the Avenfield petition, the PML-N chief maintained that he was sentenced in absentia on July 6, 2018 in Avenfield reference as he could not attend a court hearing in view of his wife's ailment who was undergoing treatment and on the ventilator at a hospital in London.

Nawaz said his appeals against the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references were not dismissed on merit rather they were discarded for non-compliance.

“[…] the absence of the petitioner before this Hon,ble Court was neither intentional nor deliberate or mala-fide, rather, he was unable to enter appearance due to Medical advice and circumstances beyond his control, unfortunately, his health condition could not improve and the requisite procedures got delayed on account of COVID-19 pendamic, on account of the peculiar background and nature of various serious ailments, he was consistently advised not to travel and stay in close proximity of Healthcare facilities in London for ongoing treatment and planned interventions which facts are duly reflected in the Medical Reports..”

The PML-N supremo implored the court in the petitions to restore the appeal “to its original position along with all interim, incidental and ancillary orders connected therewith and the same may kindly decided on merits in accordance with law in the interest of justice”.

“Any other relief deemed appropriate in the peculiar circumstances of the case be also awarded,” the plea added.

The appeals were dismissed due to non-appearance of Nawaz in the IHC.



Ahead of returning to the country, the former PM had secured protective bail in the graft cases till October 24, which averted threat of his immediate arrest.

In July 2018, the ousted prime minister was handed a 10 year jail sentence in the Avenfield reference for owning assets beyond known income and one year for not cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was to be served concurrently.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail in the case but was acquitted in September 2022 along with her husband Captain (retd) Safdar.

In the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in jail on Dec 24, 2018 and then taken to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail from where he was shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail next day.