‘Vindicated’ Nawaz Sharif vows to steer Pakistan out of crisis

DUBAI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Saturday said that he is returning to the country “vindicated”, expressing confidence in his party to steer Pakistan out of crises.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was speaking to journalists at the Dubai airport before boarding a special flight to the country, ending four-year self-imposed exile.

Nawaz Sharif, who was ousted in a 1999 coup, is returning to Pakistan for the first time since leaving for London in 2019. He was serving a 14-year prison sentence after being found guilty in two corruption cases before being allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment for a limited time.

The convictions are still in force, but the Islamabad High Court on Thursday barred authorities from arresting him until Oct. 24, which is when he is scheduled to appear in court. His lawyer has said he will contest the convictions.

The PML-N leader cannot run again for election or hold public office because of his convictions, even though his party has said he aims to become prime minister for a fourth time.

The former ruling party has prepared grand arrangements in Lahore to welcome him and a mammoth rally is planned at Minar-e-Pakistan where he will unveil his agenda for the country’s development.

In his pre-departure media talk, the PML-N supremo said that he was returning to Pakistan after four years and lamented that the country is in a much worse situation rather than being in a good position.



“The situation in Pakistan is very disturbing which is very worrying,” said Nawaz.

The PML-N supremo believes that his party can take Pakistan out of the crisis that it is presently in.

“We are competent enough to solve the problems of the country,” said Nawaz Sharif while mentioning his government's achievements before when he was the prime minister.

“I am returning to Pakistan after being vindicated with the grace of Almighty Allah,” he maintained.

Responding to a question related to the general elections, Nawaz put his weight behind the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Only the Election Commission can make a better decision regarding the elections. What the Election Commission thinks is right is my preference on the elections,” said Nawaz.

He also said that a "fair" Election Commission is in place in the country.