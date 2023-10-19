Billie Eilish debuts new tattoo on back on social media

Billie Eilish showed off a new tattoo in a bare back photo on social media.



The Lovely singer recently revealed a large line design on her back and neck, adding to her collection of body art.

In one picture, which was posted in an Instagram photo dump on October 18, Billie was posed bare back on a tattoo table, and had what appeared to be detailed wood grain etched along it.

Another picture showed the artist cuddling on a couch with her dog Shark, the tat just visible beneath her tank top.

In September, Billie shared a selfie of herself with black lines inked on the back of her neck, teasing her new tattoo. She at the time tagged large-scale tattoo artist Matias Milan in her post.

Her new tattoo follows a number of previous ones, as after winning Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards, she got the name "Eilish" tattooed on her chest.



She also has fairies tattooed on her left hand and a big dragon on her upper right thigh, which she initially displayed on a British Vogue cover in 2021.