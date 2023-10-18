Pro-Palestinian demonstrators shout slogans during a protest, after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 17, 2023. —Reuters

Former Pakistan envoy to the US, Maleeha Lodhi, has expressed concern on the worsening Gaza crisis, stating that there’s extreme disappointment among the Muslim world over the “one-sided” US stance.

The expert was commenting on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Middle East as the death toll tops 3,000 from Israeli bombing since the conflict began earlier this month.

US President Joe Biden has landed in Tel Aviv to show solidarity, triggering a strong reaction from the Arab countries who called off an emergency summit after an Israeli rocket attack at Gaza’s Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital martyred 500 people.

Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli air strike for the huge blast and fireball which engulfed the hospital. Israel denied responsibility and said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad group, which denied blame.

Explaining the reasoning behind the anger among Muslims and several European nations, Maleeha Lodhi said the “one-sided position of Joe Biden” has triggered such a massive response.

“The main reason for his Israel visit is to show solidarity with Israel. It is also said that Biden’s trip to Tel Aviv is also aimed at making Israel agree to humanitarian access to Gaza because the country hasn’t allowed aid inside the territory.

“Maybe Biden wants to force Israel but the US role in this crisis has been very disappointing. Currently, the most pressing issue is to prevent the conflict from spreading to other countries in the region.”

Lodhi mentioned that no European nation so far has called for a ceasefire in Palestine and it is very saddening to see that when the UNSC— whose sole task and role is to restore peace — met to discuss a Russia-backed resolution asking for a ceasefire, US didn’t vote for it.

She stated that the resolution failed to get the required nine votes as France, UK and Japan joined the US. “It is regrettable.”

The former envoy urged the international community to play their role as the intense fight is creating a huge humanitarian crisis there.

“On the other hand, the OIC ministerial meeting is being held and the Muslim world is expecting that some concrete and positive action will be taken and it wouldn’t just be a lip service.”