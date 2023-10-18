VIDEO: Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System

RAWALPINDI: In a move enhancing Pakistan’s “strategic stability” and improving “deterrence”,

Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted the flight test of the Ababeel Weapon System, which the military said, would enhance the country's “strategic stability” and improve “deterrence”.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations oversaw the launch.



“The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system,” said ISPR statement.

The military’s media wing added that the missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of "Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible MinimumDeterrence".

Gen Mirza lauded the “technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test”.

The ISPR said that the president, prime minister and services chiefs congratulated all members of the strategic forces on the achievement.