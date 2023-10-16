Punjab announces decision reagrding school holiday on Wednesday

Students going to school in Lahore on August 21, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided that educational institutions in the province will not be closed this Wednesday (October 18), the province's caretaker education minister, Mansoor Qadir, said.



"On this Wednesday, schools will not be closed. Every week, we will conduct meetings on the smog issue [and then take future decisions]," the interim education minister added.



The caretakers were considering a proposal to shut down schools and offices on Wednesdays apart from the usual weekly offs in light of the deadly smog.

But in recent days, due to the rain, the air quality has improved in the provincial capital of Lahore, which is most affected by smog, prompting the rulers to delay the decision.

During the same presser, caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said every year people get sick due to smog. "It is important for people to have awarness about it."

He said the government has imposed Section 144 to curb smog and restricted cars on the road that might lead to the further spread of smog.