People demand relief from inflation after big drop in fuel prices

In this picture taken on January 10, 2023, women check rice prices at a main wholesale market in Karachi. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The people on Monday demanded relief from inflation after the substantial cut in petrol prices by the caretaker government, viewing it as a much-needed relief to counter the adverse effects of high inflation on their daily routines.



For the current fortnight, the government has revised petroleum prices to provide much-awaited relief to the common man, reducing the per litre price of motor spirit oil (petrol) by Rs40 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs15.

In its notification, the Finance Division said the decision to reduce the price of petroleum products was taken in line with the decreasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market and the appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar.

As per the notification, the reduced prices of petrol and HSD would be applicable from October 16, and remain in effect for the next fortnight, with petrol available at Rs283.38 per litre and HSD at Rs303.18.

Welcoming the government's decision to lower the petroleum prices, the people called for an ease in general inflation as well, saying that any increase in the petroleum prices resulted in a surge in the rates of essential items and other commodities including public transportation fares, and shipping costs, which negatively impacted the common man.

It may be noted that Pakistan’s headline inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) witnessed a significant surge in September 2023, arriving at a four-month high of 31.4%, compared to 27.4% in August, the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

With the government’s ample reduction of Rs40 per litre in petrol prices and Rs15 in high-speed diesel, people expect this to have a trickle-down effect on the prices of everyday items, goods transport, and public transportation fares.

Khurram Shahzad, a government employee who commutes daily from Qasim Market Rawalpindi to Islamabad, expressed his concern that public transporters had not lowered their fares despite a significant reduction in petroleum prices.

They had increased fares by almost 300% over the past six months, which he said should be revised and brought down.

He urged the Regional Transport Authority to revise and regulate the public transport fares to align them with the reduced petroleum prices.

He also called for the display of revised fare charts in public transport vehicles to provide maximum relief to the common commuters between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The business community also commended the government’s decision to reduce petroleum prices, considering it a positive step in combating inflation and providing much-needed relief to the common man throughout the country.

They attributed the positive indicators to the government’s zero-tolerance policy against the illicit trade and smuggling of essential commodities and the dollar mafia.

These measures led to the strengthening of the local currency against the dollar, which also facilitated local trade and businesses.

President of the Islamabad Industrial Association Muhammad Ahmad also appreciated the government’s move and anticipated that it would help reduce transportation costs for industrial goods and essential commodities.

He pointed out that as the local currency gained momentum against the dollar, steel prices decreased by Rs60,000 per ton, and edible oil prices also considerably dropped. However, he cautioned that speculations about further reductions in the dollar-to-rupee exchange rate might cause a temporary slowdown in local businesses.

He emphasised the need to boost economic activities in the country and facilitate traders and industrialists in reviving the national economy, which he believed would help in reducing the high inflation rate, currently hovering around 38%.

Acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Faad Waheed also praised the government for reducing petroleum product prices, expecting this move to provide relief to the common man in the country.

The decision, he hoped would bring down logistic costs, and the prices of everyday items would also decrease as expected by the general public.