Anti-smog measures: Punjab govt to decide on schools’ closure today

Primary school students are pictured in this undated file photo. — AFP

The Punjab cabinet will green-light measures aimed at combating smog in the province including Lahore at an important huddle summoned by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to an official statement issued Monday.



The proposed measures include the closure of educational institutions, commercial markets, factories and offices in the provincial capital on Wednesdays.

Provincial ministers, chief secretary, police chief, environment experts and other officials concerned will attend the huddle.

The final decision will be taken with the consensus of all stakeholders after reviewing the smog situation.

The provincial ministers of information and environment will hold a press conference following the meeting to inform the media about the decisions taken to control smog.

Last week, it emerged the Punjab government was mulling imposing coronavirus-like restrictions in Lahore to control the worsening smog situation in the provincial capital.

According to sources, the authorities are likely to announce a complete shutdown on Wednesdays when all schools, markets, and factories will be closed.

Under the proposal, the government departments will operate with 50% strength on Wednesday, said the sources, adding that it was also advised to carry out snap-checking on weekends — Saturday and Sunday.

The unusual traffic in the metropolis is the main reason behind smog while emissions from factories only contribute 7% of overall pollution in Lahore.

It was also recommended, according to sources, to impose heavy fines on factories violating the law and shut them in case of continuous ignorance of the directives.

The sources shared that the highest level of smog is recorded on the first three days of the week — Monday to Wednesday.

Commenting on the proposal, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the authorities will announce a work-from-home policy for two months to combat smog in the Lahore Division.