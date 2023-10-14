Babar Azam registers first ever half century against India in ODI match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hit an impressive half-ton against India for the first time in an ODI match at World Cup 2023 on Saturday.
The Green Shirts took on the arch-rivals in the most anticipated match match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Men in Green were asked to bat after India won the toss and opted to field first.
The stylish batter came in at three and confidently played to complete his half-century against the Indian bowlers. However, he was bowled out by Mohammad Siraj right after the completion of an impressive 50.
This was Babar's 29th ODI half-century overall.
Fans praised the skipper for his nifty knock.
Here are some reactions:
