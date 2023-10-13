Parvez Elahi reassures support for PTI despite imprisonment

PTI President Parvez Elahi leaves after hearing of his case at the Lahore High Court on September 1, 2023. — PPI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi Friday reassured his steadfast support for the party, vowing not to quit despite staying behind bars for the last few months.



"I will not leave, that is why I am serving prison," the senior politician responded when a journalist asked whether he would stay with the PTI or jump ship like many others.

Elahi's response came during his appearance at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad, where he was produced before duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who heard the PTI leader's case in the absence of anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The politician was presented in court following the completion of his judicial remand in the case, the hearing for which has now been adjourned till October 24.

When the judge asked about the submission of a court challan for Elahi, the ATC staff said only Elahi's judicial remand has to be extended.

The investigation officer said a challan and notice had been received for the senior politico.

"Let's also schedule Parvez Elahi's next [hearing] date along with the co-accused," the judge said.



Elahi walked to the rostrum and objected to October 24 as the next date for the hearing, while his lawyer also requested more days.

"Parvez Elahi also has to appear in a Lahore court," the counsel added.



But the judge fixed October 24, as the date for the next hearing.

During the course of the hearing, the police attempted to stop Elahi from speaking on the telephone in the courtroom.

"I have taken permission from the judge to speak on the telephone," the politician said.

Elahi complains about jail facilities

A journalist asked Elahi about an exchange of a message between him and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Adiala jail.

"Were suggestions regarding ticket distribution sought?" the journalist asked.

"No. Nothing like that happened," the politician denied, adding that the judge came to the jail and pulled down the wall outside Khan's cell.

However, the PTI's politico complained about sub-standard food being served in jail, causing him to suffer from food poisoning and affecting his health.

"I have reached here with great difficulty," the septuagenarian said, complaining that he is also being given the facility of treatment by a personal physician.

"Jailers are not obeying any court order regarding facilities," he said.



Elahi said the wall in front of his cell has also not been removed yet, while newspaper and television facilities are not being provided.

"The judge has visited PTI chairman's cell in Adiala Jail but has not visited mine."

Another journalist asked Elahi why his sons were not visiting him, as he remains in trouble.



"I have no problem. I am fine, thank God," he replied.