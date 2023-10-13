Naval chief conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz

President Dr Arif Alvi (right) confers the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf with Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military. —

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday conferred the newly-appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) insignia in recognition of his meritorious services.

The ceremony, held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, was attended by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, services chiefs and other high officials.

Admiral Ashraf, last week, took over the command of the Pakistan Navy, assuming the office as the country's 23rd naval chief.

In a ceremony held in Islamabad, outgoing naval chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi passed on the charge to the newly appointed head.



The navy's director general for public relations earlier announced regarding Admiral Ashraf's appointment.

Who is new naval chief?

Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He was awarded the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal on successful completion of initial naval training in Germany and Pakistan.

During his illustrious naval career, the flag officer has served on various command and staff appointments. His rich command experience of over 10 years includes being a commanding officer of a gun boat, a mine hunter, three destroyers and command of 25th and 18th destroyer squadrons.

Besides, Admiral Ashraf remained commandant of the Pakistan Naval Academy and had the honour of commanding the Pakistan Navy Fleet.

His distinguished staff appointments include fleet operations officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, captain training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, chief staff officer to Task Force-151 at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, deputy president National Defence University, naval secretary, deputy chief of naval staff (admin), director general C4I, deputy chief of naval staff (training and personnel) and deputy shief of naval staff (operations).

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the flag officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.