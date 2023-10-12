Gen Asim Munir, Qatari counterpart discuss regional security situation

Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet accompanied by a delegation meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir (first right) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on October 12, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and discussed the regional security situation on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said matters of mutual and professional interest and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Munir said: “Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and the Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar armed forces.”

The visiting dignitary also appreciated the Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

The meeting came as Israel unleashed its most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel vowed to annihilate Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Israel announced that there would be no humanitarian break in its siege of the Gaza Strip until all hostages taken by Hamas were freed.