Govt appoints Ihtesham Qadir Shah as NAB prosecutor general

Advocate Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah. — supplied

The interim federal government on Wednesday appointed Advocate Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah as the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A notification issued in this regard stated that Shah has been appointed to the post for the next three years in line with the NAB chairman's recommendation.

Having a career spanning over 30 decades, Shah as an advocate has broad experience in criminal and allied matters, including financial crimes.

He was enrolled as an advocate at a high court in 1982, to be later upgraded to an advocate of the Supreme Court in 1991.

In the year 2007, he was appointed as a senior prosecutor for the Anti-Narcotics Force and later elevated as a judge of the Lahore High Court in 2009.

Besides that, Shah has also worked as a regional prosecutor general under the Protection of Pakistan Act, 2014, and as Punjab prosecutor general Punjab from 2014 to 2019.

He also contributed to justice by providing complete assistance to special military courts for the conviction and sentence of heinous cases of jet-black terrorists.