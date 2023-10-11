Jada Pinkett Smith reveals aftermath of Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith shares aftermath of husband Will Smith's infamous slap at Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed the aftermath of her husband Will Smith’s infamous slap at the prestigious ceremony of Oscars in 2022.



In conversation with People, the 52-year-old actress said, "I thought, this is a skit. I was like, there’s no way that Will hit him."

The Queen Cleopatra actress further added when she saw Will walking back towards his chair, Jada realised that it was not a skit.



During the same interview, the author of Worthy gave a rare insight into her complicated marriage with the Academy Award winner and her long battle with depression.

The actress made a shocking revelation that she and Will have been living separately for the last seven years.

"We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she added.



The mother-of-three revealed that her children Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 30 became a source of inspiration during the difficult phase of her life.



"My children, they’re little gurus. They’ve taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance," she said.

Jada expressed her gratitude for her children's unconditional love, saying, "the level of love they have for me and their dad. And it's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. And then there's, to be the recipient of that."

