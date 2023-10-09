'Can parliament correct CJP's mistake?': CJP Isa asks SCBA president

A full court bench of the Supreme Court conducts the hearing for petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 on October 9, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV News Live

ISLAMABAD: As the hearing of petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 resumed on Monday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa asked if the Parliament can correct a mistake made by the country's top judge.

The CJP directed his question towards the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zuberi, while he presented his arguments pertaining to one of the pleas today on behalf of the association.

"If a Supreme Court chief justice made a mistake, can the Parliament correct it or not?" CJP Isa asked.

Responding to the chief justice, Zuberi said he was just coming to Article 184 (3) and agreed that it continues to be misused.

This exchange between the chief justice and Zuberi came during the third live-streamed hearing of the case by the full court headed by CJP Isa, which consists of 15 judges of the Supreme Court including Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Musarrat Hilali.



Earlier during the hearing, the top judge observed that the parliament passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 — the law seeking to regulate the discretionary powers of the country’s top judge — with "good intentions".

CJP, during the hearing, expressed displeasure after Zuberi cited the US court’s verdict as precedent to challenge the amendments in the SC law.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP told the petitioners' counsels to conclude their remarks early as the top court wanted to conclude proceedings of the case today.



“At least cite the decision of the US Supreme Court. Our standards stooped so low that we are citing a verdict of New Jersey court,” the CJP remarked, responding to Zuberi who quoted the verdict to defend his objections to the law.

“This is not even a decision,” CJP Isa added.

The case

On April 13, an eight-member bench of the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the law, which deals with the powers of the top judge in matters of public interest and seeks to limit the suo moto powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.



During the previous hearing in June, the similarities between the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 — which relates to the right of appeal in suo motu cases — and the SC Practice and Procedure Act were discussed with Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan saying that parliament could look into "harmonising" the two laws.

Then-CJP Umar Ata Bandial — while he welcomed the proposal — said that the federal government should take the top court into consideration when making any legislation related to the judiciary.

SC law

The law gave the power of taking sou motu notice to a three-member committee comprising senior judges including the chief justice. It further aimed to have transparent proceedings in the apex court and includes the right to appeal.

Regarding the constitution of benches, the Act stated that every cause, matter or appeal before the apex court would be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by a committee comprising the CJP and the two senior-most judges.

It added that the decisions of the committee would be taken by a majority.

Regarding exercising the apex court's original jurisdiction, the Act said that any matter invoking the use of Article 184(3) would first be placed before the committee.

On matters where the interpretation of the Constitution is required, the Act said the committee would compose a bench comprising no less than five apex court judges.

About appeals for any verdict by an apex court bench that exercised Article 184(3)‘s jurisdiction, the Act said that the appeal would lie within 30 days of the bench’s order to a larger SC bench. It added that the appeal would be fixed for hearing within a period not exceeding 14 days.

It added that this right of appeal would also extend retrospectively to those aggrieved persons against whom an order was made under Article 184(3) prior to the commencement of the SC (Practice and Procedure), Act 2023, on the condition that the appeal was filed within 30 days of the Act's commencement.

The Act additionally said that a party would have the right to appoint its counsel of choice for filing a review application under Article 188 of the Constitution.

Furthermore, it states that an application pleading urgency or seeking interim relief, filed in a cause, appeal or matter, shall be fixed for hearing within 14 days from the date of its filing.

