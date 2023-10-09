Terrorist killed, weapons seized in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers in a military vehicle. — Radio Pakistan/File

RAWALPINDI: A wanted terrorist involved in the targeting of civilians was gunned down by security forces in North Wazirstan's Razmar area, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, "An intense exchange of fire took place on October 7 in the general area Razmak, North Waziristan District," during which terrorist "Azeem Ullah" alias "Ghazi" was killed by the security forces.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist involved in terror activities targeting security forces and innocent civilians, ISPR added.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitisation of the area has been carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area," the statement issued by the military's media wing read.

The development comes as earlier, two terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the general area Zerber in Balochistan's Kech district on Saturday.

Large quantities of equipment and explosives” were also recovered from the terrorists’ possession and were involved in multiple terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies, the military's media wing reported.

“Security forces of Pakistan are committed to thwart efforts of enemies of peace in the country,” ISPR said.

