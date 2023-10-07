Security forces kill two terrorists Balochistan’s Kech

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Zerber of Kech district in Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.
According to the military's media affairs wing: “On [the] night [between] 6/7 October 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Zerber, Kech District on the reported presence of terrorists."
During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and the terrorists, and as a result, two terrorists were killed, read the statement.
“The killed terrorists had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies.”
The military’s media wing said that a “large quantity of equipment and explosives” were also recovered from the terrorists’ possession.
It further said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
“Security forces of Pakistan are committed to thwart efforts of enemies of peace in the country,” ISPR added.
