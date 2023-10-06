Army chief expresses govt, LEAs resolve to enforce actions against illegal activities

COAS General Asim Munir sits alongside Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar during the Provincial Apex Committee meeting on October 6, 2023. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir expressed resolve on the government and law enforcement agencies' (LEAs) behalf to curb illegal activities in the country, on his visit to Karachi on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief was received by Commander Karachi Corps upon his arrival in the port city.

“LEAs and other government departments will continue the enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities," the army chief said during a Provincial Apex Committee meeting.

During the meeting, the army chief was briefed on the 'repatriation of illegal foreigners’ among other matters.

A statement released by the military's media wing said that matters such as the revised National Action Plan, operation in the Kacha (riverine) area, security of foreigners employed on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the province and other private schemes were discussed in the meeting, where Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar was also in attendance.



According to the ISPR, the high-level huddle also briefed the army chief on foreign currency regularisation measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, Progress on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiatives and Green Sindh initiatives.

COAS Gen Munir underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.



The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province, the ISPR added.

It is pertinent to mention that the caretaker government earlier this week had announced the November 1 deadline for the illegal "aliens" to leave the county voluntarily.

The decision came days after a deadly suicide blast in Balochistan’s Mastung, in which over 60 people lost their lives. In most of the recent terror incidents in Pakistan, Afghan nationals or soil was reportedly used.

Today, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Khadim Hussain Rind revealed that Afghan citizens are involved in street crimes in Karachi.

Afghan citizens have been found involved in various street crime activities especially those resulting in deaths, Rind said while speaking to Geo News.

The senior police officer said that 225 Afghan citizens involved in street crimes in Karachi were apprehended in recent times of which some are in jail facing criminal cases.