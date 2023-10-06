Britney Spears heads to ‘private island’ after knife dance controversy

Britney Spears seemed to be needing a break to relax from all the drama created by her “knife dance” video's controversy.



Sam Asgahri’s ex faced a lot of social media criticism after sharing several videos in which she danced with knives, some of them even showing her injured.

The Gimme More singer has escaped to a private island for a getaway vacation, according to TMZ.

As the outlet reports, Spears, 41, headed to the famous Brando hotel in French Polynesia with a group of friends past weekend.

Spears also shared a video of herself with friends in a plane, flying over blue waters near the resort.

The singer faced a lot of backlash after posting her “knife dance” videos, even garnering a police response for a safety checkup, after a close one’s report.

Spears even claimed that the knives she was using in the videos were not “real,” but fans seemed to disagree, as a bandage and a cut showing on her limbs in a video were proofs against her claim.