Friday October 06, 2023
Britney Spears heads to ‘private island’ after knife dance controversy

Britney Spears was paid police security and safety check visit after posting ‘dancing with knives’ videos

By Web Desk
October 06, 2023

Britney Spears seemed to be needing a break to relax from all the drama created by her “knife dance” video's controversy.

Sam Asgahri’s ex faced a lot of social media criticism after sharing several videos in which she danced with knives, some of them even showing her injured.

The Gimme More singer has escaped to a private island for a getaway vacation, according to TMZ.

As the outlet reports, Spears, 41, headed to the famous Brando hotel in French Polynesia with a group of friends past weekend.

Spears also shared a video of herself with friends in a plane, flying over blue waters near the resort.

The singer faced a lot of backlash after posting her “knife dance” videos, even garnering a police response for a safety checkup, after a close one’s report.

Spears even claimed that the knives she was using in the videos were not “real,” but fans seemed to disagree, as a bandage and a cut showing on her limbs in a video were proofs against her claim.