Chinese consulate in Karachi donates ration bags in Gwadar

The Chinese consulate in Karachi has donated ration bags to the residents of Gwadar from September 8-13, said a press release.

The ration bags contained rice, flour, sugar, oil and other necessities urgently needed by the residents totaling 4,000 portions and over 80 tons.

The donation was executed by Linyi Trade City Overseas Investment (Pakistan) Co Ltd, and was supported by China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan Pvt Ltd.

“The two companies overcame difficulties such as high safety risks, rising prices, power outages and strikes in Karachi, where the ration bags were purchased, as well as shortage of logistics resources, and completed the distribution of the ration bags in batches from September 8 to 13,” said the press release.

The consulate said that it hopes the donation would improve people's livelihood in Gwadar and enhance the unity of the local communities.

“In the letter of thanks, Pakistani friends expressed deep appreciation for China's move and said it was a noble act to generously help the poor people in Gwadar, to whom, these ration bags are not only concrete assistance, but also spiritual encouragement, which boosts their confidence in participating actively in regional construction and building a better future for Gwadar,” said the statement. It also added that the donations were a reflection of the sincere friendship between the people of both countries.