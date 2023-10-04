PIA flight operations to Canada normal: spokesperson

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 comes in over houses to land at Heathrow Airport in west London on June 8, 2020. — AFP

KARACHI: After reports emerged that a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was grounded over non-payment of dues, the national flag carrier said Wednesday that flight operations to Ottawa are normal and as per schedule

Sources told Geo News that PIA flight PK 790 was stopped in Canada on ground handling and fuel company complaints.

Then, in a statement, a PIA spokesperson said the ground handling company’s dues of $200,000 have been cleared.

The PIA plane has been released after payment of dues, the spokesperson added.

The payment was delayed due to the time difference between the two countries and Flight PK790 was delayed for four hours due to this, the spokesperson said.

Swissport, the ground handling company, had warned in a letter a day earlier that it would stop providing services in case of non-payment of due.

“Over the past several months Pakistan International Airlines has continued a very concerning pattern of late payments for services rendered in Toronto, to date these payments continue to be late despite our repeated demands," read the letter dated October 3.

The company had said PIA was behind in payments to the sum of $141,662 “with another $106,634 coming due in the coming days”.

The ground handling warned that PIA would be placed on prepayment with immediate effect.

“[…] Swissport expects PIA to pay its' outstanding balance of $248,296 plus an additional $100,000 to ensure that ground handling services are continued. If, PIA fails to provide the outstanding balance of $248,296 plus an additional $100,000, no services will be rendered after 17:00 on October 3rd, 2023.”