Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala to deliver Nelson Mandela lecture

Pakistani activist for female education and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. — AFP/File

In yet another notable achievement, Malala Yousafzai — the second Pakistani to have won the Nobel Prize after renowned scientist Abdus Salam — will deliver the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, announced the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) on Monday.

Taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — the NMF acting Chief Executive Verne Harris said: “Scheduled for 5 December 2023, this lecture holds special significance as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of Madiba’s passing.”

The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture is one of the foundation’s flagship programmes to honour its founder — Mandela.

Mandela, who died in 2013 aged 95, became South Africa's first black president in 1994. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for his efforts to promote racial reconciliation in his racially scarred nation.

“Malala embodies the type of leadership we believe the world needs across all levels of society. In the face of current global challenges, which can seem daunting, she stands as an inspiring symbol of hope for a just and equitable future,” said Harris.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malala — the world's youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner — will be the youngest speaker who will deliver the Nelson Mandela lecture.

In October 2012, Malala — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by the Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital in Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation.

She has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban's efforts to deny women education and other rights.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.