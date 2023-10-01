Relatives mourn the death of a blast victim at a hospital in Quetta on September 29, 2023. — AFP

The number of fatalities in the Mastung suicide attack Sunday reached 60 after another individual injured in the blast succumbed to their injuries.



According to the provincial health department, the wounded victim, Muhammad Rafiq, was under treatment at the Trauma Center of the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

A deadly blast — the second major one in the district in September — ripped through an area near a mosque, leaving 43 people dead on the spot, as they prepared for a celebratory procession commemorating Eid Miladun Nabi on Friday.

Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori was also among the deceased. Balochistan police chief said that the cop tried to stop the suicide bomber upon suspicion when the latter blew himself up. He said that three police constables were also among the injured.

The death toll from the barbaric suicide blast, which rocked the Balochistan district, was reported to have increased to 59 a day earlier after seven injured people breathed their last after being severely wounded, the Civil Hospital administration told Geo News.



In a statement, the spokesperson said 52 deaths were recorded in the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Memorial Hospital, six in the civil hospital, and one in the BMC Complex. At least 58 people were injured in the attack.

"My feet trembled and I was thrown to the ground," said 49-year-old Hazoor Bakhsh.

"As the dust settled, I saw people scattered in all directions, some screaming while others called out for help."

Hours after the blast in Balochistan, a second attack took place at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu city and claimed the lives of five people — including a policeman — and injured 12.

The incident took place within the parametres of Police Station Doaba during the Friday sermon — a time when scores of believers are gathered at a mosque for their weekly prayer.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said earlier today that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is involved in carrying out terror incidents in Pakistan.

Bugti, in a press conference in Quetta, said that the authorities knew who was involved in these activities and would avenge every drop of blood of Pakistanis.

"We know who is doing it and from where," Bugti maintained, vowing to utilise all state resources against militants.