Weather update: Karachi to remain hot and dry today

Students enjoy gola ganda after their school time from a vendor during a hot day in Islamabad on August 29, 2023. — Online

In its forecast on Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said extremely hot and dry weather is expected in Karachi in the next 24 hours.



"Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts," the Met Office mentioned in its daily weather report.

The maximum temperature in the port city, according to the department's forecast, is likely to remain between 39°C to 41°C. So far, the minimum temperature recorded stands at 24.5°C.

"The current humidity level in the city stands at 34%," the PMD said.

Winds in the metropolis are currently blowing from the northwest at a low speed, the weather forecasting authority said.



The weather is expected to remain the same on Monday as well in most districts of the province, the PMD stated, adding the temperatures could go as high as 41°C to 43°C tomorrow and on Tuesday, leaving the city scorching as October commences.



"Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country," the Met Office's forecast for Sunday read.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PMD's forecast mentioned that dry weather is likely in most districts, but partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain is also expected at isolated places in Dir, Chitral and Swat during evening and night. Similar weather is also likely in Gilgit Baltistan.

Through the first week of October, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot and dry in southern parts.

"However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir," the PMD said.