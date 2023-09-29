PTI owes over Rs10 million in 12-year back rent for Karachi Insaf House

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) flag. — PTI website

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) owes 12 years of back rent — exceeding Rs10 million — for its Karachi headquarters called the Insaf House.

As per the details, the party — as of July 2023 —owes Rs13.9 million to the owner of the Insaf House, Karachi. A case against PTI leadership including President Arif Alvi has been filed section 15 of the Sindh Rental Ordinance Act 1969.

The rental agreement inked between the landlord company and PTI's late leader Naeem ul Haque, President Arif Alvi and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail — with Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Samar Ali Khan as guarantors — obligates the party leadership to pay Rs100,000 in rent each month.

As per the documents, PTI leadership not only faces legal consequences due to unpaid rent but also might find itself in the deep waters over violating the agreement's clause that prohibited any political activities at the premises.

If the case is decided in favour of the landlord, Alvi, Ismail and "guarantors" might even face disqualification.

It is pertinent mention that PTI had moved the court to de-seal the Insaf House after it was sealed following the May 9 incidents which saw attacks on army installations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The court, directing the authorities to de-seal the party's office, has barred any gathering of more than five people at the premises.