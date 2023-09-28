RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has vowed that the operations against illegal activities in the country will continue with “full force” to “rid Pakistan from substantial economic losses”, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.



The army chief made the assurance during the Provincial Apex Committee meeting he attended during his trip to Lahore. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi was also in attendance.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefed about the overall security situation, including law enforcement actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling. The huddle was also briefed on steps taken for the protection of minorities, progress of operations in Katcha (riverine) area, and reviewed the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

“Law enforcement actions against the spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the law enforcing agencies and the government concerned departments to rid Pakistan from the substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods,” Gen Munir was quoted by the ISPR.

The apex committee was also briefed on the progress of Special Investment Facilitation Council and Green Punjab initiatives.

The army chief also emphasised the “need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives”.

“The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, upon arrival Gen Munir was received by Lahore corps commander.

The Punjab apex committee meeting comes a day after the army chief attended a similar meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During the day-long visit to Peshawar, the army chief also attended the meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker KP Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

The meeting was briefed about the “overall security situation including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking”.

The moot affirmed that the state and the people were “united for the protection of life and property of citizens”. They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families.

“We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country. The Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KP to provide a secure environment for economic development,” Gen Munir had said a day earlier.