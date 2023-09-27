KP women have proven 'resilience' despite 'fight against terrorism': Gen Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir observed on Wednesday that the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have proven their “resilience” despite facing “multi-faceted challenges” because of the “prolonged fight against terrorism”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



“Women of KP have continued to face multi-faceted challenges due to prolonged fight against terrorism, however, they have proven their resilience, commitment and bravery at the face of all odds,” Gen Munir was quoted by the ISPR.

The army chief passed the remarks during his visit to Peshawar where he held an “interactive session” at the “KPK Women Symposium – 2023”.

While addressing the participants, Gen Munir highlighted that women have contributed positively and played “an important role in the progress of the country throughout the history of Pakistan”.

He also emphasised the role of women in “Pakistan’s progress and development is quintessential and most important”.

Gen Munir encouraged women of the province to come forward and take part in the progress and development of KP and newly merged districts.

During the day-long visit, the army chief also attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker KP Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

The meeting was briefed about the “overall security situation including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking”.

The moot affirmed that the state and the people were “united for the protection of life and property of citizens”. They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families.

“We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country. Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KPK to provide a secure environment for economic development,” said Gen Munir.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by corps commander Peshawar.