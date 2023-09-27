Rain likely in upper parts under last spell of monsoon tomorrow

A stunning view of the dark clouds hovering on the Margalla Hills during rainy weather in Federal Capital. — Online/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast downpours in upper parts of the country from tomorrow (Thursday) under the last spell of monsoon rains.



As the "monsoon withdraws" from the country, a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts on the evening or night of September 28.

A weather advisory issued by the Met department said that moderate to heavy falls with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, areas of Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, and areas of Gilgit Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from September 28 to 30.

Isolated spells of rain and thunderstorm with hailstorm is also expected in Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Haripur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura between September 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, Zhob, Barkhan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar are also expected to witness similar weather conditions during the said period.

Moreover, snowfall is expected over the high mountains of upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this period.

Under the possible impacts, the Met Office has also predicted a significant drop in the temperature in the areas affected by the spell.

PMD advised the farmers and tourists to manage their crop activities and remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period, respectively.

Meanwhile, general public has been advised to stay at safe places during wind-storms, lightning and downpours as loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, billboards etc may be damaged by the gusts.