A rocket launcher's shell explosion on Wednesday killed eight people including five children and injured five others in Sindh's Kandhkot district.



The incident took place in a house located in the Ghora Ghat of kutcha (riverine) area, said Kandhkhot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khoso.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the rocket launcher was found by children on an agricultural land which they brought home — where it exploded.



The rescue personnel shifted the bodies and injured people to the hospital as soon as the incident was reported, said the law enforcement agency, adding that an investigation into the matter has been started.

Following the incident, Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar took notice of the event, seeking a detailed report from Inspector-General (IG) Dr Riffat Mukhtar.

The interim CM questioned how the rocket launcher reached the village.

"Was any stock of weapons being smuggled to the kutcha areas? Are there facilitators of the dacoits present in the village? A detailed report should be submitted,” he said.